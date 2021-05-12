Cut Bank eatery is growing into a new location

GREAT FALLS — Melanie Racine, owner of R' Snack Shop in Cut Bank, is moving out of the location created by her parents by using Covid relief grants to grow during the pandemic.

Her parents Gary and Sue were serving up their famous nachos to the Cut Bank community for about six years before handing the business over to daughter Melanie about a year ago - and now she is taking it to the next level.

On May 7th, Melanie signed the papers to buy the former Taco John's building, and will soon begin renovating it as the new snack shop store front.

Melanie explained, “When my parents turned it over to me about a year ago I had a vision of where I wanted it to go next. It’s been a growing experience for sure, I learned a lot about people and business in the last year. I really think I’m ready to take the next step in this business and grow it some more. I think it’s a good move because with the pandemic, first of all there’s a drive through, you don’t have to come inside. It’s closer to the schools where kids can walk. It’s a bigger building, by itself, not in the mall. I think it’s just a way better location, better opportunity for my business.”

She has kept some nostalgic aspects of the snack shop but has added new menu items such as Indian tacos that have made the business stand out as an instant hit with customers.

Gary and Sue can now sleep well knowing their family business is left in good hands: "As a parent, couldn’t feel better, couldn’t be more proud.”

Melanie said, “I think Cut Bank will have the snack shop for many, many more years. I foresee this move being one of the best things I could have done for this business so I’m very hopeful for the future.”

R' Snack Shop will stay open in the mall location through renovations; Melanie hopes to have the new location ready by mid-June.

The new business will be at 14 E. Railroad Street in Cut Bank. Click here to visit the Facebook page .

They received two SBA Loans and one PPP Loan and used their stimulus checks as well to buy the building.