Red Sugar Dim Sum is expanding to Helena

HELENA — Dim sum, a buffet, and sushi is what Angel Chen is envisioning for Red Sugar's new location in Helena. Chen, who's been a restaurateur in Montana for several years, will be adding a new location for her popular restaurant in Bozeman and said the expansion to Helena was relatively natural thanks in part to her relationship with the owner of the restaurant she'll be occupying.

“This building, I have a little bit of a story about it, because my friend, I helped her set up the buffet," said Chen.

Chen has an experienced crew and a variety of ingredients that are requisite in Asian cooking. "I think we have a lot of experience in cooking Asian food, and I’m sure a lot of people are looking for our culture of dim sum," said Chen.

Chen's Red Sugar Dim Sum location in Bozeman opened in February of 2020, right before the COVID pandemic began to take shape in Montana, but still managed to stay busy, and even thrive, through dine-in, take-out, and wholesale services.

As for the future of her new restaurant in Helena, Chen hopes she's able to find success in Helena as well. “I’m looking forward that I will be successful in Helena also, because we have a lot of customers that love our food.”