The Queen’s Palace opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — With food, drinks, desserts, and prize raffles, the Queen’s Palace celebrated the opening of its new location in Great Falls on Saturday.

The shop sells vape, tobacco, glass, and other products.

“If we don’t have things that are popular, because every town has their own, like niche of stuff that they like, and we want to be able to provide that, so if we don’t have it, all you have to do is let us know and we’ll do our best to find it and get it in for you, even if you leave your name and number, we’ll call you when it gets here, like we’re that dedicated to making sure people are taken care of,” said the owners of Queen’s Palace, Johnathan and Monica Shultz.

The native Montanans opened their first store in Helena. They both wanted to quit smoking and thought they should open a vape store to encourage others to do the same. Since then, their stores have expanded in products and also in popularity.

They opened a second location in Butte last summer, and have now expanded to their third location here in Great Falls.

“Customers are the ones that drive our business forward, they really are. We do what we can to please them, we bring what we have to their locations, like we had a lot of customers either were in Helena and moved away and still wanted to do business with us, or they were just coming in from out of town, and it was just one of those things,” said the owners. “We plan on expanding and making it available to as many people as possible.”