True Brew hosts ribbon-cutting for second location in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — True Brew has officially opened its second location; the coffee shop hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The new True Brew is at 1801 11th Avenue South. True Brew opened the new shop in August 2020, but waited until now to host the ribbon-cutting ceremony for more people to enjoy with Covid restrictions being eased.

The coffee shop’s first location is at the intersection of Central Avenue and 9th Street. After much success over the past 10 years, the owners decided to open up a new location on 11th Street South.

The new location features an indoor lobby for people to come inside to enjoy their drinks.

Owner Brandon Jurasek explained, “We took our time, got our team built and kinda got things out there running before we went out and announced a real, official grand opening, but the community came out and supported us, we were open in August of last year, 2020, and the team rallied around the situation last year and really showed up and the customers and community continued to support us through the hard times.”

