Out and About: April 28, 2022

GREAT FALLS — Several events happening in and around north-central Montana in the coming days.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at Montana ExpoPark on Saturday, April 30, at 6:00 pm. Joe 'Diesel' Riggs challenges for the BKFC Light Heavyweight Title against Lorenzo 'The Juggernaut' Hunt. Also on the card are Leo Bercier, Bryant Acheson, Louie Lopez, Kai Stewart, and more. Click here for details and tickets.

for details and tickets. West Side United Methodist Church will host a bake and rummage sale. Dates are Friday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. until noon. It's located at 726 Central Avenue West.

On Wednesday, May 4th, The Newberry at 420 Central Avenue will host a double-feature screening of "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" and "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back." The event will also feature a costume contest. Click here for tickets.

for tickets. Havre's unique " Beneath The Streets " features a Chinese laundry, an ethnic restaurant, and of course, a bordello. See all of this and more and hear why the underground exists on the "Havre Beneath the Streets" historical tour. For more information, click here to visit the Beneath The Streets website.



Have an event you want to share? Send an email to outandabout@krtv.com - be sure to include event details, such as location, date, time, contact info, and any other relevant information.

