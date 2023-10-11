African Children's Choir performing in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Faith Lutheran Church (1300 Ferguson Drive) in Great Falls will host The African Children's Choir performing "Just As I Am" on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

A news release states that The African Children’s Choir is composed of African children, aged 10 to 12 years old, who come from vulnerable backgrounds and have faced hardship and lack of education.

However, they represent the potential of the African child to become leaders for a better future.

“The African Children’s Choir proves just how powerful music can be,” says Tina Sipp, choir manager for the African Children’s Choir. “These concerts provide hope and encouragement, not just to our audiences, but to the children whose lives are forever changed by their experiences with the Choir.”

The news release continues: "The African Children’s Choir is more than just a choir. It’s part of a larger, international, Christian organization called Music for Life, which provides thousands of impoverished children throughout Africa with the education, discipleship, and leadership skills needed to rise above their conditions so they can bring positive, lasting change to their families, communities and countries."

The event runs from 7pm until 8:30pm; it is free and open to all; a free-will offering is taken at the performance to support the choir.

For more information, call 406-454-1309; click here to visit the website.

