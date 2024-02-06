Backcountry Film Festival coming to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will host the 19th annual Backcountry Film Festival on Friday, February 9, 2024, with proceeds benefiting Wild Montana’s Island Range Chapter.



Presented by Winter Wildlands Alliance, the Backcountry Film Festival celebrates human-powered recreation and wild winters. Festival-goers will enjoy films featuring backcountry experiences, conservation efforts, and personal stories of reflection and discovery while traversing wild landscapes.

Attendees will have a chance to win prizes donated by several businesses, including equipment rentals from Big Horn Outdoor Specialists, lift tickets for a day at Showdown, and more. Sierra Nevada Brewing has also donated a variety of their beers.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and the screening begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children; click here for details.

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is at 4201 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls