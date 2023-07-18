Cascade hosting annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser

The town of Cascade will host its annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser on Friday and Saturday (July 21-22).

Friday, July 21

Noon to 5:00 p.m. Family swim day by donation

4-6 p.m. Spaghetti dinner in Wedsworth Park

6-9 p.m. Roller skating at Wedsworth Hall

Saturday, July 22

8 a.m. 1-Mile Color run

10 a.m. Kids triathlon

11 a.m. Food trucks open

Noon Pool opens and carnival begins

3:30 p.m. Pool competitions

4:30 p.m. Cake walk and pie eating contests

5:30 p.m. Splash-a-Roo king and queen crowned and live auction

begins

6:30-7:15 p.m. Chili cookoff

6:30 p.m. Live concert begins

7 p.m. Silent auction drawings

For more information, call 406-468-3034, or click here.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter