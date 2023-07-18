Cascade hosting annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser

The town of Cascade will host its annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser on Friday and Saturday (July 21-22).
Friday, July 21
Noon to 5:00 p.m. Family swim day by donation
4-6 p.m. Spaghetti dinner in Wedsworth Park
6-9 p.m. Roller skating at Wedsworth Hall
Saturday, July 22
8 a.m. 1-Mile Color run
10 a.m. Kids triathlon
11 a.m. Food trucks open
Noon Pool opens and carnival begins
3:30 p.m. Pool competitions
4:30 p.m. Cake walk and pie eating contests
5:30 p.m. Splash-a-Roo king and queen crowned and live auction
begins
6:30-7:15 p.m. Chili cookoff
6:30 p.m. Live concert begins
7 p.m. Silent auction drawings
For more information, call 406-468-3034, or click here.
