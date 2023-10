GREAT FALLS — The Children’s Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square) will host a Halloween Carnival on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Put on your best costume for a spooktacular night of games, trick-or-treating, raffles, food trucks, and more.

$5 entry per person (all ages welcome). Times: Members Only from 5pm to 6pm; General Public from 6pm to 8pm.

For more information, call 406-452-6661, or click here.

