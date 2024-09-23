Cirque Italia 'Water Circus' coming to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Cirque Italia 'Water Circus' is coming to Great Falls from October 3rd through October 6th.

The event will be under a "Big Top Tent" in the mall parking lot.

The show features magic, acrobats, aerialists, and comedy, with a unique water stage.

Dates/time:



Thursday October 3 @ 7:30pm

Friday October 4 @ 7:30pm

Saturday October 5 @ 1:30pm

Saturday October 5 @ 4:30pm

Saturday October 5 @ 7:30pm

Sunday October 6 @ 1:30pm

Sunday October 6 @ 4:30pm

Ticket prices range from $15 to $60. Tickets can be bought at the door, or in advance by clicking here.

For more information, call 941-704-8572 or email ticketoffice@cirqueitalia.com.

