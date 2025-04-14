Watch Now
Cirque Italia 'Water Circus' is returning to Great Falls

The Cirque Italia 'Water Circus' is returning to Great Falls in May 2025. The event will be under a "Big Top Tent" in the mall parking lot.

The show features magic, acrobats, aerialists, and comedy, with a unique water stage.

The event runs from May 16th – 19th under the big-top tent in the parking lot of Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls.

May 16 – Friday: 7:30pm
May 17 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm
May 18 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm
May 19 – Monday: 7:30pm.


Ticket prices range from $15 to $65.

For more information, click here to visit the event website.

