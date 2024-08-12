Coming up: another free movie in the park in Great Falls

Come enjoy a free movie on Friday, August 16, 2024, at Gibson Park in Great Falls.

The movie is "Instant Family," a family-friendly movie featuring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as parents who adopt three siblings.

The event will begin at about 7 p.m., and the movie will begin near the bandshell as soon as it is dark enough.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The event will also include fun kids’ activities including face painting (7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.).

There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack.



SATURDAY, AUGUST 17: The Junior League of Great Falls will host its annual "Touch-a-Truck" event in downtown Great Falls. The event allows kids of all ages to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more. The family-friendly event and fundraiser for Junior League of Great Falls begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. along Central Avenue from Park Drive to Sixth Street. The event will also feature kid-focused activities as well as food vendors. For more information, contact the Junior League at 406-396-5235 or info@jlofgf.org.

SATURDAY AUGUST 17: Great Falls Neighborhood Council 3 will host a Summer Celebration from 1pm to 3pm. Meet your neighborhood council members and visit with your neighbors in the shade of the Jaycee Park pavilion (225 23rd Avenue NE). Kids will enjoy free ice cream served from the Frosty Ice Cream Truck, Samantha the Facepainter, and a bouncy house. Everyone will enjoy the live music provided by Joe Ryan Acoustics. We hope to see our Riverview, Valley View, Skyline, Eagles Crossing, and Northview neighbors attend this great event! For more information, call Eric Peterson at 406-454-8913.