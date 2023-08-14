Coming up: another 'Movie In The Park' in Great Falls

There will be another free movie shown in Gibson Park on Saturday, August 19, 2023, this time featuring "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts."

It is the latest installment in the Transformers movie series. Released in June 2023, it has grossed more than $420 million dollars worldwide.

There will be free face painting and snack vendors starting at 6:30pm, and at about 8:30 (once it is dark enough) they will show the movie on a large screen with a professional sound system.

Bring a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy a family night under the stars.

Sponsors include Mountain Title Company, Steel Etc., Montana Federal Credit Union, Great Falls Hospital, Century Gaming, and the Snack Shack.



Other events happeneing on August 19:

The Craig Caddis Festival will be held from 2pm until 10pm in the town of Craig. It’s a fundraiser for the Craig Volunteer Fire Department. There will be a parade at 3pm, and the event will feature a BBQ contest, silent and live auction, and live music. For more information, contact Lori at lorilou606@gmail.com, or click here.

Giant Springs State Park will host a Junior Ranger Orienteering and Navigation program from 10am until 11:30 am. Kids aged 7 to 12 are invited to to learn about compasses and how to use them, how to navigate using a map, participate in a treasure hunt, and earn a junior ranger badge. Please wear close-toed shoes and bring sunscreen and water. Advance registration is required, and space is limited. Visit the park or call 406-727-1212 for more information.

The Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department will host an End of Summer Celebration from 5pm until midnight. Featured events include live music, cornhole tournament, bake sale, Chicken Poop Bingo, and carnival games and prizes. For more information, call Brooke at 406-868-9363 or click here.

Great Falls Neighborhood Council 3 will host a Summer Celebration at Jaycee Park from 1-3 p.m. Free activities include Samantha the Facepainter and a bouncy house for kids, free snacks, water, and ice cream provided by Frosty's Ice Cream Truck, and live music performed by Joe Ryan Acoustics. All residents living in Great Falls Neighborhood Council 3 areas are welcome to attend this free event. For more information, contact Eric Peterson at nc3.eric.peterson@gmail.com.

