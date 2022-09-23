Coming up: beading workshop at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host a beading workshop on Friday, September 30, 2022.

A news release from the the park says: "Come celebrate Montana American Indian Heritage Day with Ira and Kahly for a unique opportunity to learn how to bead and make your own beaded key lanyard."

Ira Hayes Henderson is an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana. He learned how to bead in 2017 and took an immediate liking to it.

At first, he thought he wouldn't have the patience but once he sat down, he felt right at home.

“It allows me to sit down and focus on something that means a lot to me,” Ira told KRTV during an interview several months ago. “I love the look on people’s faces when they see the art I have created.”

Ira says his goal is to put his own take on the traditional art form and teach others how to do it as well.

Registration for the class is required. There is a $15 fee per person for a beading kit payable in cash only.

For more information or to register for the class, contact Alice Southworth at alice.southworth@mt.gov or 406-866-2217, or send a message to the park Facebook page .



