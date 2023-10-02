Coming up: Big Sandy Medical Guild Rummage Sale

THURSDAY/FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5/6: Come to the Big Sandy Medical Guild Annual Rummage Sale (link) at Jerry Martin Memorial Hall, 115 Johannes Avenue in Big Sandy.

Sale Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8:00am to 7:00pm and the Box Sale on Friday, Oct. 6 from 9:00am to 3:00pm. They will start accepting donations for the sale Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 4 until 1:00pm at the Jerry Martin Memorial Hall.

The sale will include items from, house wares, kids, women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, furniture, holidays, bedding, toys, books, crafts, music, jewelry, outdoor items.

A slice of homemade pie and a cup of coffee for $4.00 will be available the day of the sale. The guild will also have a raffle with items donated from generous donors. Raffle tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00 need not be present to win.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward improvements in the Residence area of the Big Sandy Medical Center.

