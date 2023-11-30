Coming up: Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls

On Friday, December 1, celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Stroll from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls.

The theme for 2023 is "Cowboy Christmas." The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more.

A highlight of the event is the annual Polar Plunge, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fourth Street.

This frigid event features teams of people who jump into a large ice-cold pool to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics Montana.

As in years past, KRTV will field a team of plungers, including Tom Wylie, Maggie Reilly, and McKenna Holman. Click here if you would like to donate!

This year's Christmas Stroll button was created by artist Julia Weir.

Stroll buttons are on sale at The Blue Rose, Candy Masterpiece, City Bar, Club Cigar, Dragonfly Dry Goods, Fetch, First Interstate Bank (Downtown), Kaufmans Menswear Centre , Mighty Mo Brewing Company, My Viola Floral Studio, The Newberry, Pizazz, and The Wild Hare.

People who buy one of the numbered buttons are eligible for prizes from downtown retailers; winners are usually notified within a week after the Stroll.

Destination Downtown Great Falls

More upcoming holiday events

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: The Belt Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the fourth annual Belt Christmas Stroll. Breakfast with Santa at Belt School 8am-11am. Shop vendors around downtown Belt from 2-6pm. Photos with Santa at the Theater Lobby 2-5pm. “Elf” the movie at the Theater 4-5:30pm. Tree Lighting with Santa in the Little Park 6:30pm. The event is sponsored by Belt Valley Bank and Alliance for Youth. For more information, click here.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6: University of Providence will host Lessons And Carols starting at 7pm at 1301 20th Street South in the Trinitas Chapel. Enjoy an evening listening and singing Christmas carols and readings presenting Jesus' birth. This is a free event. For more information contact pianokody@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW) in Great Falls will host “Rage For Santa” starting at 3pm. This is a community fundraiser concert for Toys For Tots. Featuring an acoustic set and a split lineup of EDM, hard rock, and metal music, all from bands and artists from around the state. We will have 12 performing acts, a 50/50 drawing, and a raffle featuring items donated from around the community. All proceeds will be donated directly to Toys For Tots, to help children in need receive Christmas gifts. This event is open to the public, 21+. Admission is just $10, or a $10 unwrapped brand new toy. Only $10 for 12 bands and artists, for an incredible cause. For more information, contact Jonah Shirley at Jonahfromgreatfalls@gmail.com or click here.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11: There will be a Tree Of Lights Celebration Of Life from 6:30pm until 8pm at 640 Park Avenue in Shelby (Logan Health Center). For more information call Judy Richman at 406-470-1511.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: Come enjoy Candy Cane Lane from 3pm until 8:30pm at Jacyee Park. We release the maps at the event (and hot cocoa). You then use your map to drive around and go see all the decorated houses. Vote on your favorite one and have fun with our scavenger hunt. They are free events (donations are welcomed and proceeds benefit a local non-profit). For more information, click here.

