Coming up: community events in Fort Shaw

There are two community events coming up in Fort Shaw in early September:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7: Come to Fort Shaw for First Thursday at the Fort from 2pm until 4pm (# 1 School Loop, Fort Shaw). The Sun River Historical Society will have the Great Falls Weavers and Spinners Guild demonstrating and sharing their craft at the historic Fort at Fort Shaw. Demonstrations all afternoon. The event is free and buildings are open for tours. The Fort was established in 1867. The Regional Commanders home and office are restored as well as one married officers quarters that housed two families. This is an amazing fort located 30 miles west of Great Falls on US Highway 200. For more information, call Sue Williams at 406-465-5961.

SATURDAY, SEPTMBER 9: Come to Fort Shaw for tours of the fort and a yard sale from 9am until 4pm. Come to buy or be a vendor ($20) to help support our efforts to maintain the fort. For more information, call Rita Sands at 406-264-5325 or Burnette Batista at 406-899-6064. Leave message if no answer. Located at #1 School Loop. Sponsored by the Sun River Valley Historical Society (link).

