Coming up: Downtown Great Falls Christmas Stroll

The annual Downtown Great Falls Christmas Stroll will be on Friday, December 2nd, from 5pm until 9pm.

The event along Central Avenue features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more.

Among the highlights will be the Polar Plunge - featuring brave teams who jump into a frigid pool to raise money to benefit Special Olympics Montana. The plunge will begin at 7pm at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street.

Also on Friday, the Great Falls YWCA will host "Pictures With The Grinch" as a fundraiser for the children at the Mercy Home. Volunteer photographer will provide a 5x7 image and you can download a digital copy after the event. $20.00+ donations.

Proceeds benefit the domestic violence services in our community, in particular, the children sheltered at the Mercy Home. The event will be from 4pm until 9pm at Rendezvous 410 , 410 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. For more information, call the YWCA at 406-452-1315.

DECEMBER 2: The Highwood Women's Club will host "Christmas in the Highwoods" at the Highwood Community Hall from 5pm until 10pm. Come comfy, cozy, casual, or fancy, but just come wearing your favorite flannels! Join the Women’s Club for an old-fashioned Christmas event, complete with hay-rides, caroling, food, music, kid crafts, hot chocolate, and community while you shop local vendors and help us in our annual fundraising event. For more information, contact Bobbette Birkeland at 406-868-0378.

DECEMBER 3: Celebrate the holidays at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park by helping to trim their tree on Saturday, December 3 from 1 – 3 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies in the visitor center while making your own paper ornaments, decorating the tree, and sharing some holiday cheer. Santa will be visiting the park from 2 - 3 p.m. to hand out little gifts and Ranger Mert will also share some holiday songs. For more information contact Alice Southworth, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park ranger at 406-866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov. The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

DECEMBER 4: Community Beautification Association will honor loved ones with our annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Broadwater Overlook Park from 5:30pm until 6pm. If you would like to add the name of a departed loved one to our ceremony, please call Jodie at 406.727.1316.