Coming up: 'Drool In The Pool' for dogs

GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Water Park is once again hosting "Drool In The Pool" for dogs to enjoy some splashy wet fun.

The event will be on Saturday, August 26, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Great Falls Park & Recreation is working with the Great Falls Animal Shelter for this year's event.

In addition to dog-paddling and splashing in the water, there will also be some "dry-land" activities for the dogs, including paw print painting and sniffing games

For the human guardians, there will be DIY animal toy activities, mini-education booths, and a variety of animal-based vendors will keep you occupied while your pup plays the day away.

Video from 2021 event:



The water park is located at 100 River Drive South. For more information, call 406-454-9008.

