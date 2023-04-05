Coming up: Easter Egg Hunt, Waterfowl Release, Shrine Circus, and more

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

APRIL: Act Normal Theatre presents a 1920s murder-mystery dinner show, The Play That Goes Wrong, every Friday and Saturday in April. Enjoy a catered dinner and hilarious show for $55 (gratuity included). Performances are at the Times Square Event Center (525 Central Avenue). For more information or to buy tickets, click here or call 406-781-9839.

APRIL 7: Great Falls Park & Recreation will release waterfowl back into Gibson Pond on 10:30 am. The event is free and open to all. The department says: "Bring your entire family, it’s always entertaining for kids of all ages. Park and Recreation staff takes care of the waterfowl over the winter months at their indoor location at the north end of Gibson Park. There they enjoy an indoor pond and are fed daily. Once they are released into Gibson Pond they are still fed on a daily basis by staff."

Here's video from the waterfowl release in 2021:



APRIL 8: The City of Great Falls annual Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 8, at Gibson Park at 11 a.m., with more than 6,500 eggs filled with candy, coins, and special prizes. The Easter Egg Hunt age divisions include: 1 - 3, 4 - 6 and 7 - 9. Townsquare Media Radio Station will be playing the music and entertaining families - and of course the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

APRIL 8: The Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center will host Teen Quties Prom, a night of friends, fun, and dancing! Join us from 5pm until 8pm for an inclusive prom in the Columbus Center ballroom (1601 2nd Avenue North). This event is open to LGBTQ+ teens and allies, ages 13-19. Music and dancing starts at 5:00pm. Snacks and drinks provided. This event is free of charge! Refreshments provided by Great Falls First Congregational United Church of Christ. Music will be provided by DJ Nosight. For more information, click here, or call Jasmine Taylor at 406 231 9995.

APRIL 11: Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis is a free community event and open to all. Learn about the dangers of fentanyl & hear from law enforcement & emergency responders about what actions you can take to protect yourself, your family & your community. The presentation will be from 6pm until 7:30pm at Wedsworth Hall in Cascade (13 Front Street South). Click here for more information.

APRIL 11: The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Rd) will host a presentation called “An Inconvenient Grizzly” at 7 pm. At the time of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 grizzly bears roamed the American West. The settlement period of the West would see a dramatic decline in grizzly bear numbers and a corresponding decrease in available habitat. Today, grizzly bear numbers are a focal point of concern and contention. Join Greg Smith as he presents a biological, cultural, and philosophical look at the grizzly bear in contemporary Montana. For more information, contact Dan Buchi at 406-727-8733. The program is also available online through a Zoom link by contacting nanderson915@gmail.com.

APRIL 14-15: The Great Falls Shrine Circus returns! It will be at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark. This is a two day event, Fri April 14, with two performances 4pm and 7:30pm; and Sat April 15, with three performances, 11am, 3pm and 7pm. Hosted by the Great Falls Shrine Bagpipe Band and the Jordan World Circus. For more information call 406-868-9649, or visit the Facebook page.

APRIL 22: The first annual fundraiser for Family Promise of Great Falls - the SOC HOP stands for Serving Our Community & Honoring Our Promise. Join us at the Black Eagle Community Center on Saturday, April 22nd at 5:30. Socialize until 6:30, then enjoy burgers, dogs and fries provided by Brian's Top Notch Cafe. This will be followed by a silent auction and dancing to your favorite 50's classics. More information available at familypromisegf.org. For more information, call 406-590-2610 or email gregg@familypromisegf.org.

APRIL 22: Great Falls Figure Skating Club presents “Skating Through The Galaxy“ from 1pm until 3pm. Tickets are $10; children under 5 are FREE. The annual spring ice show showcases the GFFSC members and 'learn to skate' participants. The event will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex at 4001 29th Street SW. For more information, contact gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

APRIL 22: Free and open to the public, the Homebuyer Fair will have lenders, realtors, insurance agents, and other housing vendors present to answer any questions involving the home purchase process. The event will be from 10am until 2pm at the University of Providence. For more information, call Ashly Graham at 406-604-4501, or click here.

APRIL 28-30: Treasure State Doll’ers Doll Show & Sale held in conjunction with the Great Falls Gun and Antique Show at Montana ExpoPark, April 28 thru April 30, 2023. $10 for adults. Children under 15 accompanied with adult $1. Fee applies for entrance for all 3 days. For more information, contact jansboutique032@gmail.com.

APRIL 29: There will be a PUTT-PUTT Community Fundraiser in Lincoln that will benefit volunteer fire and EMT, school activities, senior center, community hall, and veteran programs in Lincoln, Montana. For more information, call Bonnie at 406-590-2672, or click here to visit the website. Bonnie says: "Hi, my name is Bonnie Christian, I have put on this community fundraiser for 15 yrs. With the help of many excellent individuals, it has grown as an event many people in surrounding areas have become very fond of."

