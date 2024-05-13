Coming up: Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show

GREAT FALLS — The annual Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show will be the Mercantile Building at Montana ExpoPark from June 7th through June 9th.

It will be on Friday from 2pm to 7pm; on Saturday from 10am to 5pm; and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Event organizers say this is one of the finest assortments of crystals, beads, fossils, faceted stones & gems in Montana.

There will be scores of tables and display cases filled with fossils, petrified wood, crystals, carvings, and more.

Interested rockhounds can also sign up to join the Central Montana Prospectors rock club.

For more information, call Don Schnittgen at 406-945-4680 or click here.