The Children's Museum of Montana will host a Family New Year’s Eve event from 5:30pm until 7:30pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The museum is at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls.

The event is co-sponsored by the Young Parents Education Center.

Kids can play in the exhibits, enjoy a pizza dinner, and ring in the New Year early with a countdown at 7:00pm.

Admission is $5 per person; children 2 and under are free. For more information, call Alexis at 406-268-6638.