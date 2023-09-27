Coming up: 'Farm In The Dell' Fall Festival

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: Come enjoy the Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell Fall Festival from 11am until 5pm at 1563 Joyland Road several miles north/northwest of Lewistown.

Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell is a non-profit 501c3 organization providing a life-long home in an agricultural setting for adults with developmental disabilities.

The festival will feature a pumpkin patch, hay maze, petting zoo, music, games, food, apple cider making, hay rides, haunted barn, and more.

This is community event for all ages to attend.

The money raised will help to provide a lifelong home for individuals with developmental disabilities to live and work in an agricultural setting.

For more information, contact Danielle Reddish at 206-406-3015 or click here to visit the website.

