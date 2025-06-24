Coming up: free 'Movie in the Park' (June 27, 2025)

Great Falls Park & Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack will host a “Movie in the Park” on Friday, June 27 (weather permitting).

The movie is "The Wild Robot," and it will begin a little after 9 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The event is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The family-friendly event will also include fun kids’ activities like face painting, from 7:00pm – 9:00 pm.

The movie was originally scheduled for June 6, but was postponed due to weather.

From IMDB: "After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island's animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose."

PREVIEW:



Organizers thanked the following sponsors: Mountain Title Company, Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz with Steel Etc., Montana Credit Union, Great Falls Hospital, and Century Gaming.

DOG SHOW

Come enjoy the All Breed Dog Show from June 26 - June 29 at the Four Seasons Arena. Featuring FAST CAT, ATT Jumpers, along with vendors for both humans and dogs. Free Admission, Free Parking. All four days starting at 8 am. For more information, call 406-868-1170.

FORT BENTON SUMMER CELEBRATION

This year's event runs from June 27-29. It will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more. Click here for the full schedule.