Coming up: Get Out And Play

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health Foundation will host Get Out And Play on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Lions Park (2701 10th Avenue South) in Great Falls from 1pm to 3pm.

The free event will feature fun and inclusive recreational activities. It is designed for children of all ages and abilities, featuring a variety of engaging activities.

Activities include interactive games, sports demonstrations, crafts, small animals, ice cream, and much more.

Among the highlights:



Eagle Mount’s Small Animal Program will bring adorable and friendly animals for an interactive, educational experience.

Great Falls Americans hockey players will be teaching skills and playing street hockey in a portable hockey rink.

Brush Crazy will be offering their facepainting skills for kids, turning little faces into works of art.

Great Falls Voyagers baseball players will teach baseball skills and play ball with the kids.

Great Falls High School football players will be there to teach football skills and drills.

Montana Rush Soccer Club coaches and players will be there to teach soccer skills and drills.

For more information, call Teresa Schreiner at 406-231-6521 or click here.



MORE UPCOMING EVENTS

FRIDAY JUNE 28: Come enjoy a free Movie In The Park at Gibson Park. The movie this time is "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," the fifth film in the supernatural comedy "Ghostbusters" franchise. The movie will begin a little before 9:30 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) near the bandshell. The family-friendly event will also include fun activities including face painting (7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.). There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars.

FRIDAY JUNE 28: The first Downtown Night Market of 2024 will be held along the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Browse unique crafts and art pieces from talented vendors and indulge in delicious food from food trucks. From handmade jewelry to delicious treats, there’s something for everyone! Admission is free. The fun begins at 5pm and lasts until 9pm. Central Avenue will be closed starting at 3pm for set-up. The event will repeat on July 19 and August 9. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY JUNE 29-30: There will be a Mud Day Celebration in Great Falls at the Play N Learn mud pit (Central Avenue and 46th Street South). Saturday will be from 11am until 7pm; Sunday will be from 10am until 3pm. There will be mud-splattering, slide-surfing, tug-of-war, mud-pie making, and more. Cost is $10/person; children two and under are free. There will also be food trucks on-site. For more information, click here or call 406-770-3055. Click here for early registration.

SATURDAY JUNE 29: Come enjoy Dragon's Tear from 9am until 6pm at the Art Higgins Memorial Park (Black Eagle). Join the Shire of Stan Wyrm, the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism as we step back into the past. Our annual event Dragon's Tear is a chance to experience the middle ages and Renaissance as it should have been. Watch fighters compete in armored and rapier combat. Take various classes in the arts and Sciences, play medieval games. There will be food trucks and games for the kids. Come dress up and join us, loaner garb is available. For more information, call Angee Steir at 406-868-7328, or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 29: City Motors (3900 10th Avenue South) will host a Corvettes Only Car Show from 10am until 2pm. Public welcome and voting on winners. Hot dogs, soda and chips available for purchase. For more information, call Adam Blackwell at 406-781-2694.