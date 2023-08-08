Coming up: Get Out & Play!

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health will host Get Out & Play! from 11am until 1pm on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the former Roosevelt Elementray School (2501 Second Avenue North) in Great Falls.

The event will feature inclusive play, providing accessibility in play for those with sensory, cognitive, and motor processing needs.

Alluvion Health says there will music, movement, games, and more designed to help children better process sensory information and provide positive outlets for stimulation.

Click here for more information.



Also on August 12, there will be a Sun River Valley Fun Day from 7am until 3pm along Main Street in Simms. The theme this year is "Aloha from the Valley!" There will be a pancake breakfast, fun run, parade, auction, duck race, kids games, music, food, horseshoe tournament, and much more. For more information, call Dee Dee at 406-264-5501, or click here.



Also on August 12, the Great Falls Americans hockey team are having their Cornhole Extravaganza beginning at 11:00 AM at the Beacon Icehouse (located at 1349 13th Avenue SW, Phone: 406-727-1477) in Great Falls. There is a $100 entry fee per each two-member team that will play at least three games (plus playoffs). The top FOUR finishers will receive awards at the conclusion of the tournament. The Melissa Lynn Band will provide live music starting at 7:00PM with food, drinks, and prizes throughout the day. Proceeds from the event will go towards new dressing rooms for the Great Falls Americans. For more information, contact Matt Leaf at Mattl.gfamericans@gmail.com, or click here.



Click here for more "out and about" events coming up.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)

