Coming up: Giant Springs will host a free movie in the park

GREAT FALLS — Giant Springs State Park will host a free movie on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, beginning at 9:15pm.

The animated 2006 family-friendly comedy film "Over the Hedge" will be presented on a large screen and professional sound system.

Movie synopsis: "When Verne and fellow woodland friends awake from winter's hibernation, they find they have some new neighbors: humans, and RJ, an opportunistic raccoon who shows the others how to exploit the suburban bounty laid out before them."

For optimal comfort bring camp chairs/blankets, and a flashlight to navigate back to your vehicle.

There is additional parking along the shoulder of Giant Springs Road or Heritage Park.



The movie will take place directly in front of the Giant Springs and Fish Hatchery.

Giant Springs State Park is at 4603 Giant Springs Road.

For more information call the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212 or click here.

"Over The Hedge" trailer:

