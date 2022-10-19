Watch Now
Coming up: Gibson Pond waterfowl round-up

Gibson Pond waterfowl round-up (October 2021)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 12:01:55-04

Great Falls Park & Recreation staff will be rounding up the waterfowl in Gibson Park on Friday, October 21, at 10:30 a.m.

Every year, several City workers put on their waders and pick up rakes to walk around in the pond, nudging the flightless birds toward a pen.

They are then loaded onto a truck and driven to the north side of the park and released inside their winter quarters, often referred to as the "Honker Hilton."

During the cold months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings. Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter.

The birds also have an indoor pond inside their winter residence.

Waterfowl at Gibson Park

They will be returned to the outdoor pond in April.

Public schools in Great Falls are not in session on Friday, so people are encouraged to bring the entire family to the roundup.

Here is video from the 2021 roundup:

