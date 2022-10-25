Coming up: Halloween-themed events in Great Falls

Here is a roundup of some Halloween and/or Autumn-themed events coming up in Great Falls:



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

Trail Of Terror from 7-11 pm. 4800 13th Avenue South Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for students, $40 for a family of 5. This event is brought to you by the Sparkettes of Montana as our annual fundraiser. ( link )

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

Ghouls & Goblins Fall Craft Show at the Great Falls Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Family friendly Halloween Fall Craft Show sponsored by the Great Falls Farmers Market. Enjoy Trick or Treating, Live Radio Broadcasts, Free Kids Activities, Costume Contest and more! ( link )

Halloween Matinee by the Great Falls Symphony; Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center, 11 a.m. Guaranteed to be fun for the entire family, we encourage you to dress in costume. Hear the spookiest music ever! The Halloween Family Matinee is both educational and exciting, and is appropriate for all ages. The concert is approximately one-hour long with no intermission. Free candy will be available for trick-or-treaters after the concert. ( link )

Halloween Party for kids and teens 3 to 18 and their families at the Great Falls Public Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Celebrate the season with crafts, games, and spooky stories! This event is free. Make your own costume with the supplies we provide. Brave kids 8 and up are invited to listen to Spooky Storytelling from Alvin Schwartz’s classic Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series in the Small Meeting Room (basement). Craft projects are suitable for kids over 3 with the help of an adult caregiver. ( link )

Wheels Of Thunder roller skating rink at 1609 12th Avenue North from 1-3pm. Olaf, Poppy, Branch, Peppa Pig, Mario, Luigi, Mickey Mouse, Elsa, and more will all be there! Craft table, plush and candy on the skating floor at about 2:45 (like a balloon drop) candy at every table, ballon lady, face painter. All free.

Kid's Funtastic Fall Fest at 2 p.m. at Harvest Springs Community Church at 1001 36th Avenue NE. Join us for this free event geared for all ages, Come as you are or in your fall costume. There will be games, giant bounce houses, activities, food and more! ( link )

Great Falls LGBTQ Center Trunk or Treat from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Paris Gibson Square, 1400 First Avenue North. ( link )

Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Look for the flier in participating business windows along Central Avenue, 1st Avenue North, and 1st Avenue South. ( link )

Fright Fest sponsored by The Sober Life at 3220 11th Avenue South from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. FREE food and games! Costume contest for boys, girls, adults, couples and families. If you would like to bring a potluck item, side dish or dessert please contact Jacque Kost at jacquek@rehabrocky.com. ( link )

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: The Center (4201 Giant Springs Road) will host a free community event. Free admission to the Center, free spooky crafts, a scavenger hunt, free treat bag for costumed kiddos (0-16 while supplies last), a Lewis, Clark, and Sacagawea costume contest at 2pm with prizes for 1st place, and meet Seaman the famous canine explorer.

Set Free Ministries is partnering with Hope Falls Ranch for a harvest party at Hope Falls Ranch on from 3 p.m. until dark. This free event is jam-packed with carnival games, trunk or treat, free hot cocoa and popcorn, hayride and TONS OF CANDY!! This is a free event!! We also will have all the animals to pet and love on. Come see us at Hope Falls Ranch 74 Dear Lane, Vaughn 406-750-5647 for questions.

Fall Carnival: from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Great Falls Nazarene Church (1727 Second Avenue South) will host a free Fall Carnival with bounce castles, trunk or treat, carnival games, and a chili cook off!

Halloween Party: starting at 6:30 p.m., Central Christian Church at 1025 Central Avenue is having a Community Halloween Party with games and activities, costumes and candy for all ages.



MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

Trick or Treating at SCHEELS and the Holiday Village Mall on Monday, October 31st from 4 to 6 pm. Free event for kids 10 and under.

Faith Lutheran Church - fun and safe trick or treating experience - open to all - 6pm-7:30pm at 1300 Ferguson Drive

Trunk Or Treat/Harvest Party: from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Vineyard Church at 1617 6th Avenue North is hosting a free to the public and safe, family friendly Trunk or Treat and Harvest Party! Come enjoy free candy, games, bounce house and coffee and hot chocolate.



Have a Halloween-themed event coming up that is open to the public? Let us know at krtvnews@krtv.com - we will update this article!



