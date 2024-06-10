Coming up: Hobson Fun Day

GREAT FALLS — Come enjoy Hobson Fun Day from 7am until noon on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 2526 Stockfarm Road in Moccasin.

Among the scheduled events:



7:00am fun run/walk

breakfast by the Hobson Fire Dept hall from 7am-10am

soap box derby, Shriners parade, antique tractors and cars

craft and food vendors, petting zoo

dunking booth, 50/50, corn hole tournament

splash party at the Hobson pool

The fun will continue in the evening with a street dance outside of Tall Boys Tavern in Hobson starting at 8pm, featuring live music from The Sightliners with Hallie Allen from Lewistown.

For more information, call Faith Rice at 406-350-2952 or click here.