Coming up: Holly Jolly Floral Jaunt

GREAT FALLS — Three floral shops in Great Falls are teaming up for the Holly Jolly Floral Jaunt on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The event is from 10am to 3pm at Electric City Conservatory, My Viola, and Herman's Flowers.

Come out and get our Christmas preview from all three shops.

They will have holiday items on display for preview and purchase, giveaways, and hot cocoa - and Santa will be at Electric City Conservatory from 11am to 2pm.

For more information, call Meghan Kelly at 406-453-1621. Electric City Conservatory is at 1413 Fifth Avenue North; My Viola is at 716 Central Avenue; Herman’s Flowers is at 1426 14th Street SW.

MORE UPCOMING EVENTS

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Get your FREE tickets to the Great Falls Symphony's Halloween Family Matinee at the Mansfield Theater. Guaranteed to be fun for the entire family, we encourage you to dress in costume. Hear the spookiest music ever! The Halloween Family Matinee is both educational and exciting, and is appropriate for all ages. The concert is approximately one-hour long with no intermission. Free candy will be available for trick-or-treaters after the concert. Program starts at 11am. Tickets will not be mailed to you - please select Print at Home when completing your ticket order. Click here to get tickets.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27: The Aim High Recreation Center will host a Kiwanis Trunk or Treat event from 1pm to 4pm. Along with the trunk or treat we will have a haunted house and DJ Sarge will be playing some awesome music. We will also have hot cocoa, smores, and candy! If you would like to enter the trunk or treat please contact Andrea Keller at 406-781-3199. The rec center is at 900 29th Street South.

