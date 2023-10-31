Coming up in Great Falls: Holiday Fun Flower Show

GREAT FALLS — Come to the Holiday Fun Flower Show on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 7-8) from 5pm until 7pm at The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW).

District 5 Garden Clubs in Cascade and Great Falls are hosting the event.

This is a standard Holiday Flower Show accepting entries in Horticulture and Floral Design.

Horticulture entries include garden fruit and vegetables and houseplants.

Floral Design entries can be made using flowers that are purchased. Entries will be accepted at 9:30 am to 1:00 pm on the 7th.

Public viewing will be open from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday November 7 and 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 8.

There is no cost to enter or view the flower show.

For more information, call Sue O'Leary at 406-868-2973 or Patty Howse at 406-750-7702.

