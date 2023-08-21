Coming up in Great Falls: Luminaria Walk

The annual Luminaria Walk will be on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 7pm until 11pm along the River’s Edge Trail.

There will be music, food, and more than 1,000 luminaria stretching from The Circle of Giving at West Bank Park across the Central Avenue West Bridge to the Pacific Steel & Recycling Railside Dog Park.

This event is free and family-friendly.

If you would like to share your music along the trail, sell drinks or food, help place luminarias on the trail or fill all 1500 bags with sand, please call Becky at 899-8642 for various volunteer opportunities, or click here.

Also happening on August 25:

There will be a Health Fair at Head Start (1220 Third Avenue South) from 9am until 1pm. We will have Alluvion doing Well Child check-ups, and giving any needed immunizations. Benchmark, Cascade County Extension Office, MSU College of Nursing and Toby's House will all be joining us. Come check it out and also fill out an application for Head Start while you are there. For more information, contact Shannon Bender at hs_shannon@gfoppinc.org.

Enjoy an evening with the Great Falls Voyagers and help Family Promise Great Falls! Game starts at 7 pm at Centene Stadium. Come cheer for the Voyagers and meet the staff from Family Promise Great Falls! Tickets are $13, and $5 from every ticket sold benefits homeless children and their families in our community. For more information, call Greg Grosenick at 406-590-2610.

