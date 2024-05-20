Coming up in Great Falls: Mud Day Celebration

There will be a Mud Day Celebration in Great Falls at the Play N Learn mud pit (Central Avenue and 46th Street South) on June 29th and 30th.

Saturday will be from 11am until 7pm; Sunday will be from 10am until 3pm.

There will be mud-splattering, slide-surfing, tug-of-war, mud-pie making, and more.

There will also be food vendors on-site, including PurpleGold, IceBox Ice Cream Truck, Jammer's, and All The Things Charcuterie.



Cost is $10/person; children two and under are free.

Proceeds will be split between creating emergency packets for family relief, playground equipment for Chief Joseph Elementary School, and shade structures for Play N Learn.

For more information, click here or call 406-770-3055. Click here for early registration.