Coming up in Great Falls: the Montana Multicultural Fair

GREAT FALLS — On August 17th, the 400 and 500 blocks of Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls will be welcoming the world as part of Rotary Electric's second Montana Multi-Cultural Fair.

Rotary Electric president Zach Swartz explained how planning has been going.

"We're really excited for next week, I can't believe it's here already," he said. "Over 20 countries have confirmed and we're really excited to see all the food samples that have come out. It's going to be a huge event."

In preparation of the big day, countries got the chance to offer samples, or a "taste test" to showcase the food they will be bringing to the event. Food that you can expect to see -- Chicken Curry, Beef Patties, Lumpia, Guava Rolls, and much more.

Mattias Schalper will be representing Germany during the event.

"I represent Germany since I am from Germany. I've prepared the one and only famous Currywurst. It is the street food you want to eat when you are in Germany. It was invented by Germans. It is like a German bratwurst all cut up and then drenched in homemade curry sauce. All the vendors typically compete amongst each other for the best curry."

In addition to food, people will get the chance to watch performances, learn traditions, and engage in other cultural activities.

Last year's event was held on the 400 block of Central Avenue, but due to their success, they will spread to the 500 block, as more countries will be participating, and more people expected to show up.

"There will be a lot of performances, a huge stage, and expecting over 3,000 (people) if we can get everybody involved. Preparations have gone really great," Swartz said.

Food passports will cost $10 at the entrance (cash only), entitling you to try all of the different samples of food that these groups are putting together.

Gates open at 5pm followed by performances and entertainment until 8pm.

Countries represented include:



Jamaica

Virgin Islands

Ivory Coast

Guam

Vietnam

Philippines

Tahiti

China

Australia

India

Venezuela

Columbia

Brazil

Rocky Boy

Germany

Scotland

Iceland

Lebanon

Iraq

Rotary Electric still needs volunteers for a variety of shifts ranging from 2pm to 9pm. Every volunteer will receive a free $10 Food Passport and t-shirt. Click here if you are interested.

