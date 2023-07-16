Coming up in Great Falls: Touch A Truck

The third annual Touch A Truck in downtown Great Falls (100-600 Blocks of Central Avenue) will be on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The family-friendly event and fundraiser for Junior League of Great Falls begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

The event allows kids of all ages to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more.

There will also be refreshments available to purchase from food and coffee trucks, as well as other kid-friendly/family focused features.

