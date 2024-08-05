Coming up: Lion's Family Fun Fest

The annual Lion's Family Fun Fest will be on Saturday, August 10, 2024, from 10am until 2pm at Lion's Park in Great Falls (2701 10th Avenue South).

The event is free of charge. Come enjoy carnival games, prizes, face painting, bounce houses, snow cones, and clowns.

Everyone participating is entered into the drawing for free bicycles.

Food is available for a small fee. For more information, call Ronda Wiggers at 406-899-5659.



THURSDAY AUGUST 8: Great Falls will host the annual Montana Cultural Fair at the Mansfield Convention Center. It will feature cultural exhibits and vendors, food tastings, and live performance by musicians, dancers, and story-tellers. The event begins at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17: The Junior League of Great Falls will host its annual "Touch-a-Truck" event in downtown Great Falls. The event allows kids of all ages to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more. The family-friendly event and fundraiser for Junior League of Great Falls begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. along Central Avenue from Park Drive to Sixth Street. The event will also feature kid-focused activities as well as food vendors. For more information, contact the Junior League at 406-396-5235 or info@jlofgf.org.

FRIDAY AUGUST 23: The annual Luminaria Walk in Great Falls will be 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event to celebrate the River's Edge Trail. There will be more than 1,000 luminaria lining parts of the River's Edge Trail. There will also be food and craft vendors and musicians to enjoy throughout the walk. The walk will be from West Bank Park along the Central Avenue West Bridge and then north to the 10th Street Bridge. If you are interested in being a part of this event by decorating luminaria bags or playing music, or if you are a service group or food truck operator that would like to have a space, click here.