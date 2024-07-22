Coming up: Luminaria Walk in Great Falls

The annual Luminaria Walk in Great Falls is scheduled for Friday, August 23, 2024, from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

This is a free, family-friendly event to celebrate the River's Edge Trail.

There will be more than 1,000 luminaria lining parts of the River's Edge Trail.

There will also be food and craft vendors and musicians to enjoy throughout the walk.

The walk will be from West Bank Park along the Central Avenue West Bridge and then north to the 10th Street Bridge.

Dogs must be leashed and picked up after.

If you are interested in being a part of this event by decorating luminaria bags or playing music, or if you are a service group or food truck operator that would like to have a space, click here.

