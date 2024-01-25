Coming up: Mid-Winter Fair at the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation

GREAT FALLS — The 53rd annual Mid-Winter Fair will be held at the Fort Belknap Bingo Hall from January 29 through February 3, 2024.

Fair activities include a Baby Parade on January 30 at 3 p.m., a Bread and Pie contest on January 31 at 10 a.m., and a Youth Carnival on February 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Area youth and families are encouraged to attend each event.

In the Art and Quilt show, residents can display their craftwork and fine art and win awards. Other creative activities include a Bread and Pie contest where the baked goods could win awards for texture, taste, and authenticity.

All ages can participate in the Art Quick Draw on February 2 at 10 a.m. Entrants can bring their supplies or use the provided art materials. Judges will award a 1st place cash prize for art created at the event.

Women aged 16-24 can enter the Miss Indigenous Queen Pageant. The contestants will display their best attire, “le le,” war cry, and talent of choice. Contestants will also complete a formal impromptu interview. The 1st place winner receives a $500 award and a crown. The 2nd place runner-up is awarded a $300 cash prize. 3rd Place wins $100.

All community members are invited to attend Mourner’s Feed on Tuesday, January 30 at 6 p.m.; a 3 on 3 basketball tournament on Friday, February 2, at the Red Whip Center; and a Powwow on Saturday, February 3.

The Mid-Winter Fair will host comedian Kasey Nicholson on Wednesday, January 31, 2023, at the Bingo Hall, at 6 p.m. Kasey has brought the healing medicine of laughter to audiences in the United States and Canada. He has shared the stage with the 1491s, Tonia Jo Hall, and Tatanka Means at venues nationwide.

All events are free and open to all residents in and around the Fort Belknap Indian Community. For more information, call 406-353-8343.

