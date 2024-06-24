Coming Up: Movie In The Park (June 28)

Come enjoy a free Movie In The Park on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Gibson Park.

The movie this time is "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," the fifth film in the supernatural comedy "Ghostbusters" franchise.

From the movie website:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie will begin a little before 9:30 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) near the bandshell in Gibson Park.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The family-friendly event will also include fun activities including face painting (7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.).

There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars.



MORE UPCOMING EVENTS

SATURDAY/SUNDAY JUNE 29-30: There will be a Mud Day Celebration in Great Falls at the Play N Learn mud pit (Central Avenue and 46th Street South). Saturday will be from 11am until 7pm; Sunday will be from 10am until 3pm. There will be mud-splattering, slide-surfing, tug-of-war, mud-pie making, and more. Cost is $10/person; children two and under are free. Proceeds will be split between creating emergency packets for family relief, playground equipment for Chief Joseph Elementary School, and shade structures for Play N Learn. There will also be food trucks on-site. For more information, click here or call 406-770-3055. Click here for early registration.

SATURDAY JUNE 29: Come enjoy Dragon's Tear from 9am until 6pm at the Art Higgins Memorial Park (Black Eagle). Join the Shire of Stan Wyrm, the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism as we step back into the past. Our annual event Dragon's Tear is a chance to experience the middle ages and Renaissance as it should have been. Watch fighters compete in armored and rapier combat. Take various classes in the arts and Sciences, play medieval games. There will be food trucks and games for the kids. Come dress up and join us, loaner garb is available. For more information, call Angee Steir at 406-868-7328, or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 29: City Motors (3900 10th Avenue South) will host a Corvettes Only Car Show from 10am until 2pm. Public welcome and voting on winners. Hot dogs, soda and chips available for purchase. For more information, call Adam Blackwell at 406-781-2694.