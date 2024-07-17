Coming up: Night Market in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The second Downtown Night Market of 2024 will be held on Friday, June 19, along the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue in Great Falls.

Admission is free. It begins at 5pm and lasts until 9pm.

Browse unique crafts and art pieces from vendors, and enjoy options from several food trucks.

Central Avenue will be closed starting at 3pm for set-up.

The event will repeat on Friday, August 9. For more information, click here.

MORE UPCOMING EVENTS

FRIDAY JULY 19: The Lodge Senior Living will host a Classic Car Show Event from 1pm until 7pm. There will be Food and Drink Trucks, Music and Raffles throughout the day. Come on out and enjoy the day...everyone from the community is welcome! It is at 1801 Ninth Street South. For more information, call Leah Suzanne at 406-771-7440.

SATURDAY JULY 20: The town of Cascade will host its annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser. The annual event raises money to help with the cost of maintaining the pool to keep it safe for families to enjoy. Activities will include food trucks, dunk tank, carnival, chili cook-off, live music, and more. For more information, contact Teresa at 541-730-9016 (text messaging is preferred) or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 20: Come enjoy Fairfield Fun Days from 9am to 4pm at Fairfield Park. Parade down Main Street begins at 9am. Silent auction, craft booths, food vendors, and more. For more information, call Marci at 406-467-2531.

SATURDAY JULY 20: An open house gaming day will be held at Owlbear Gaming Club from noon until 10pm at in the ScanAm Building at 815 2nd Street South. We have 2000 square feet and a 300-game library dedicated to role playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, boardgaming, and tabletop miniature gaming. If you like gaming and are looking for a friendly environment to make some gaming friends, feel free to come in and check us out. Only 18 and older, but minors can attend with their parents. For more information call Chris Walker at 406-308-9896, or click here to visit the website.