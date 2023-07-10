Coming up: open house at Owlbear Gaming Club

The Owlbear Gaming Club in Great Falls will host a free open house on Saturday, July 15, to play Dungeons and Dragons, boardgames, and 40k.

The event will be summer themed - come dressed doing your favorite summer activity and bring a fun summer prop for the summer cosplay photo contest! Event runs from noon until 10pm.

Best outfit/prop combo will win a prize. All active members will be entered into a raffle for a prize, as well; members don't have to be present to enter or win. Come in to play and celebrate gaming and summer!

Be 18 and over to attend. Children younger than 18 must be with parents. Please bring photo ID with birthdate for age verification.

Located at 815 Second Street South. For more information, click here to visit the website, or call 406-308-9896.



Also coming up - the Great Falls Theatre Company will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" at the University of Providence Theatre on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

It is described as a love story between confident cowboy Curly and feisty farmer Laurey.

The score features several well-known songs, including “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” and the title song, “Oklahoma!”

Other dates are Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Thursday, July 20; Friday, July 21; and Saturday, July 22.

All shows begin at 7:30pm. Click here for ticket information.



