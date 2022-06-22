Coming up: Owlin' Out at Giant Springs State Park

Giant Springs State Park and the Great Falls Public Library will host "Owlin’ Out," a program celebrating the 15 species of owls found in Montana.

Among the species that live in Montana are the Eastern Screech Owl, Great Gray Owl, Great Horned Owl, Northern Pygmy Owl, Burrowing Owl, and Snowy Owl.

The free event will be held at Giant Springs State Park on July 7 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Participants will learn about Montana’s owls and the adaptations they use to survive here, and can also participate in an owl story walk, owl crafts, and more owl themed activities.

Craft supplies are available on a first come, first served basis.

Owlin’ Out activities are appropriate for children ages 5-12, but anyone is welcome to participate, and no pre-registration is required.

The Ranger Station is located at 4803 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls. For more information contact the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.

