Coming up: Payton's Run in Browning

Payton’s Run will be held in Browning on Sunday, June 16, starting at 4pm. It will begin at Last Star Road #9.

This is a memorial run created in honor of our boy Payton Lane Weatherwax Buckland.

Payton was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and boy did he give it one heck of a fight.



In November of 2022 his little body grew tired, what once was an energetic happy little ball of energy was no longer physically able to move on his own but he still smiled and cracked jokes, his strength and love for life will live on.

Come out and join us Father's Day/Payton’s Birthday weekend as we continue to do what Payton loved.

Everyone is encouraged to join us! Kids ages 1-17 enter the run for FREE!

For more information, call JoDon at 406-450-6130.

