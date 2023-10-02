Coming up: 'Raise the Woof' Comedy Night

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7: Come to “Raise the Woof Comedy Night” at The Do Bar from 7pm to 9pm (1800 Third Street NW).

Comedians scheduled to perform are Phillip Kopczynski and Harry J. Reilly.

An evening filled with fun, humor, and a howling good time, all while raising funds for the adorable furry friends at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter.

Your ticket purchase will directly support shelter initiatives, helping to provide food, medical care, and a safe haven for these lovable pets.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here, or call the Animal Shelter at 406-452-1068.

