Coming up: "Rockin' Gibson"

GREAT FALLS — Everyone is invited to "Rockin' Gibson" at Gibson Park in Great Falls on Saturday, June 15.

The event, organized by Rockin 4 Recovery, will be from 2-4pm and will feature live music from Trent Brooks and Britta Lee.

There will be free food and drinks.

Donations will be gratefully accepted, with all proceeds going to help veterans in Cascade County recover from addiction.

For more information, call 406-231-6356 or click here.

