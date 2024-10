In the video above, McKenna Dickey reports on the annual "Scream At Centene" haunted house coming up in Great Falls in October.

It will be at 1015 25th Street North in Great Falls on the following dates/times: October 18-19; 25-26; 30-31. Open from 7pm to 11pm. Entrance is $6 per person; $1 off with a canned food donation.