Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Coming up: Solstice Arts and Craft Spring Show in Great Falls

Out And About graphic
MTN News
Out And About graphic
Posted

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Solstice Arts & Craft Spring Show will be on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

It will be in the lower level of Holiday Village Mall on 10th Avenue South, and run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Organizers say it is your one-stop destination for unique, handcrafted treasures, and a great place to find one-of-a-kind gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and all your spring essentials.

Admission is free.

MORE UPCOMING EVENTS:

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Click here to submit your event.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App