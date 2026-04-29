Coming up: Solstice Arts and Craft Spring Show in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Solstice Arts & Craft Spring Show will be on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

It will be in the lower level of Holiday Village Mall on 10th Avenue South, and run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Organizers say it is your one-stop destination for unique, handcrafted treasures, and a great place to find one-of-a-kind gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and all your spring essentials.

Admission is free.

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