The annual Sun River Mud Bog Races will be on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Gates open at 10am, racing starts at noon.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-17, and free for 5 and under.

The annual event features sand drags, mud bog, and tuff truck runs, with proceeds going toward the school's Robotics Club.

It will be at 101 Adams Road in Sun River.

The event will repeat on August 17 and 18.

For more information, call 406-799-5955, or click here.



Video from 2017 event: