Coming up: teen dance in Roundup

The town of Roundup will host a Teen Dance with a luau theme from 9pm until 11:30pm on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

It will be at the Roundup community stage (802 Fourth Street East).

Teens must show school ID. Open to all students in the surrounding area.

Pizza, food, games, prizes, good music and lots of fun! $5 entry - wear a grass skirt get $1 off the entry fee.

And on Saturday, June 22, YouthCares will host "movies under the stars" and show the movie "Night At The Museum." Movie will begin at about 9:30pm.

Get there early to lay out blankets set up chairs and purchase concessions. And purchase your raffle tickets.

We will be selling pizza, sodas, water, and candy. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, call Angie Mozqueda at 951-345-8412. Click here to see more YouthCares events.